The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 137,871 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of Union Pacific worth $299,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $222.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.21.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

