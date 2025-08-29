Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $15.87 Million Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Target were worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its position in Target by 44.7% in the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Target by 64.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 31.5% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Target Trading Down 1.1%

TGT stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $102.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

