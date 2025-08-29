Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires 16,279 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 153.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.8% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $302.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.