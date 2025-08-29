Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,866 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $2,142,000. Finally, Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.86. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

