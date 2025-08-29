Next Century Growth Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543,132 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 748.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,700,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,557 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 8,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,460,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Melius lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.3%

MRVL opened at $77.23 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of -135.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

