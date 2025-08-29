Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Purchased by Consulta Ltd

Consulta Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide comprises about 7.7% of Consulta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Consulta Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $113,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $3,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $276.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.68. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

