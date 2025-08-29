Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $77.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,443,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,987,906,000 after buying an additional 673,110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,370,000 after purchasing an additional 533,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,274,000 after purchasing an additional 857,087 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

