Vident Advisory LLC Has $18.14 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 10.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 102,419 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in AT&T by 7.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

