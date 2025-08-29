Vident Advisory LLC Has $15.05 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Workday by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Workday by 27.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,880 shares of company stock valued at $78,449,679. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Workday stock opened at $228.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.39. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.33 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Westpark Capital raised their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 price target on Workday in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.81.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

