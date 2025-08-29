Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,836,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 115,733 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $424,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $242.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.14 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

