Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.50.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $295.22 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $309.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 219,124 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,478,000 after buying an additional 201,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,051,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,772,000 after purchasing an additional 197,187 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 961,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.