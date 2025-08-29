S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Holdings Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $223,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 138.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 144.5% during the first quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 592.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Trading Down 0.4%
NYSE:SPGI opened at $547.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $538.10 and a 200-day moving average of $514.72.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.