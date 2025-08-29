Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.21% of Lockheed Martin worth $219,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,116,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,317,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,937,000 after buying an additional 51,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.35.

NYSE:LMT opened at $456.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.28 and a 200-day moving average of $456.46. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

