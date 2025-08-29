Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 3,107,680 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107,680 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $224,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.6% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,181 shares of company stock worth $18,761,172 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $155.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

