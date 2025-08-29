Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 615,182 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2,751.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,544 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,182 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SEA worth $83,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,839 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $185.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $75.67 and a 12 month high of $190.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.09.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.90 price target (up from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.49.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

