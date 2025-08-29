Kodai Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 196,388 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 196,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,877,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.3% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at $357,337,668.45. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 794 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $146,890.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,110. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,957 shares of company stock worth $81,123,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $177.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.10 and a 200 day moving average of $174.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

