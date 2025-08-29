Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $139.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.34.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

