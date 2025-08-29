Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1,521.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,258 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,438 shares of company stock worth $4,964,196. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MTB stock opened at $200.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.