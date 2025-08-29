Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,031 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $316,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 73.4% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 214,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after buying an additional 90,591 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $217,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $165.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.