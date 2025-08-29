The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 190,007 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 190,007 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $532,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.64.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE URI opened at $956.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $960.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $841.69 and its 200-day moving average is $719.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

