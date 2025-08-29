The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,777,567 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777,567 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for approximately 1.0% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.37% of Lennar worth $1,020,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 179.8% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Lennar Stock Down 0.2%

LEN stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

