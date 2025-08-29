Magnetar Financial LLC Has $7.01 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111,853 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $490.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,896 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,438 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

