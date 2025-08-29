Parnassus Investments LLC Has $83.83 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,848 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.09% of CME Group worth $83,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,190,661,000 after buying an additional 400,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,401,000 after buying an additional 363,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,135,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,260,000 after buying an additional 621,713 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CME Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CME Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,935 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $266.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.79 and a 200-day moving average of $269.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.75 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

