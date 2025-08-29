Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 673 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,438 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.9%

ADSK opened at $288.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.30 and its 200 day moving average is $284.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

