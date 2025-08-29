Vident Advisory LLC Buys 6,448 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $21,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE ELV opened at $310.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.81.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

