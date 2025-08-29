Siren L.L.C. Purchases 1,000 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Siren L.L.C. boosted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $442.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $242.25 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price target (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.98.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

