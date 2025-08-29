Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,808 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 1.4% of Vident Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vident Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $93,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after buying an additional 352,473 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,532,000 after buying an additional 445,612 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $442.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.98.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

