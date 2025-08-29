Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4%

IBM stock opened at $245.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $198.27 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.71. The stock has a market cap of $228.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

