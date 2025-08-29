Parnassus Investments LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Pfizer worth $111,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Pfizer by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,817,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,471 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 21,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 573,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Pfizer by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

