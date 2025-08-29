Situational Awareness LP Buys New Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 586,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,192,000. Onto Innovation makes up about 7.1% of Situational Awareness LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Situational Awareness LP owned about 1.20% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.78.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

