McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $312.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.17. The company has a market cap of $222.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

