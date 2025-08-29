Siren L.L.C. Acquires 31,808 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Siren L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 636.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of MRVL opened at $77.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

