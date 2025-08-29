WPG Advisers LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 233,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,167. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

