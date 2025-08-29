Ferrari N.V. $RACE is Stony Point Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 116.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises 4.4% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $42,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,071,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,683,000 after purchasing an additional 377,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,407,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 52.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,277,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,332,000 after purchasing an additional 781,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,612,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of RACE opened at $478.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $477.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cfra Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.