Stony Point Capital LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 156,993 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,990,000. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Shopify by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shopify by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Up 1.2%

SHOP stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.95 billion, a PE ratio of 91.32, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.27.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

