Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total value of $1,299,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,037.85. The trade was a 76.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,302 shares of company stock valued at $10,956,796. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. FBN Securities raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $928.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $946.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $926.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

