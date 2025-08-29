OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,998 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 10,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $106,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,040,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.8%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $210.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $23,567,838.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 264,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,564,964.44. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,422 shares of company stock valued at $126,452,337 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.