Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires 62,700 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 98.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.8% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,430,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901,457 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,457,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

