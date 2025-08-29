520 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Acquired by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ABBV opened at $207.91 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $367.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.95.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

