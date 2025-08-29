Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,669 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.20% of Salesforce worth $510,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,201,738. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.43.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

