Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,940,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,561 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $208,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $96.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $97.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

