All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 5.4% during the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Broyhill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 5.7% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,557 shares of company stock valued at $11,275,816 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $160.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

