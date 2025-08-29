Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 879,152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,465,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,034,000 after purchasing an additional 545,614 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 748,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,014,000 after purchasing an additional 373,195 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $253.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

