S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of S&P Global worth $225,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,665,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,599 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after acquiring an additional 670,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after acquiring an additional 614,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $547.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.72. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

