The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627,775 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 354,218 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.72% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $394,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 854,924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $2,367,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,049,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,657,000 after buying an additional 135,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average of $115.68. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

