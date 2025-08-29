Clough Capital Partners L P Takes $28.89 Million Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 259,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,888,000. Expand Energy accounts for approximately 3.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.11% of Expand Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at $518,328,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXE opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $123.35.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at $15,981,299.90. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Capital One Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.42.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

