Head-To-Head Contrast: Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) versus Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) and Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Zoetis has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptorum Group has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoetis and Aptorum Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $9.39 billion 7.31 $2.49 billion $5.81 26.64 Aptorum Group N/A N/A -$4.27 million N/A N/A

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Aptorum Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Aptorum Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Zoetis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Aptorum Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and Aptorum Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 27.83% 56.90% 19.54% Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zoetis and Aptorum Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 4 4 0 2.50 Aptorum Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Zoetis presently has a consensus price target of $202.43, suggesting a potential upside of 30.77%. Given Zoetis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zoetis is more favorable than Aptorum Group.

Summary

Zoetis beats Aptorum Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. It also offers parasiticides, vaccines, dermatology, other pharmaceutical, anti-infectives, animal health diagnostics, and medicated feed additives. In addition, the company provides animal health diagnostics, including point-of-care diagnostic products, instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits and services, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, which include nutritionals, as well as products and services in biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. The company has collaboration Blacksmith Medicines, Inc. to discover and develop novel antibiotics for animal health. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Aptorum Group

(Get Free Report)

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A. The company is also developing ALS-2/3 for the treatment of gram+ve bacterial infections; RPIDD, a pathogen molecular diagnostic; NativusWell DOI (NLS-2), a dietary supplement; NLS-1 for the treatment of endometriosis; DLS-1+2 to treat NSCLC with mutation; DLS-3, an autoimmune small molecule; and CLS-1 for the treatment of obesity. Its pipeline products enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platforms for treatment of metabolic diseases. The company also focuses on therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, gastroenterology, metabolic disorders, women's health, and other disease areas. In addition, it operates a medical clinic. The company was formerly known as APTUS Holdings Limited and changed its name to Aptorum Group Limited in October 2017. Aptorum Group Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Aptorum Group Limited is a subsidiary of Jurchen Investment Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.