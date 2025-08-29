Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

