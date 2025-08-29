Clough Capital Partners L P Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 571.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,590 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.29 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $275.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.80.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.