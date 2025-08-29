Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,507,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $927,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2,682.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 895,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,242,000 after buying an additional 863,453 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $122.50 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

